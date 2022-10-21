VEON Ltd. (VEON) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.49

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.41% at $0.33. During the day, the stock rose to $0.35 and sunk to $0.298 before settling in for the price of $0.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VEON posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$2.34.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 221.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.75 billion, simultaneously with a float of $762.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3988, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6495.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 44585 employees. It has generated 147,780 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,480. The stock had 8.99 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.07, operating margin was +18.95 and Pretax Margin of +11.66.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. VEON Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.60%, in contrast to 18.80% institutional ownership.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 157.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VEON Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 221.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VEON Ltd. (VEON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.16, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.80.

In the same vein, VEON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.28 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 11.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.0276.