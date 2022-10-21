Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) EPS is poised to hit -0.15 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on October 20, 2022, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.65% to $5.11. During the day, the stock rose to $5.21 and sunk to $4.95 before settling in for the price of $4.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VUZI posted a 52-week range of $3.88-$16.20.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 44.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $349.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.61.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 106 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.41, operating margin was -301.68 and Pretax Margin of -306.70.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. Vuzix Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 45.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s Director bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 6.42, making the entire transaction reach 9,636 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 123,481. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s President and CEO bought 1,250 for 5.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,975. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,820,613 in total.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -306.70 while generating a return on equity of -42.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 29.66.

In the same vein, VUZI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Vuzix Corporation, VUZI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.6 million was lower the volume of 1.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.