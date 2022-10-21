Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) EPS is poised to hit 1.21 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 20, 2022, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.58% to $83.98. During the day, the stock rose to $87.24 and sunk to $83.76 before settling in for the price of $87.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WAB posted a 52-week range of $78.26-$100.04.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 21.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $181.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $174.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $89.68.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 25000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.29, operating margin was +12.20 and Pretax Margin of +9.42.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Railroads industry. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 94.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 22, this organization’s Director sold 55,877 shares at the rate of 96.80, making the entire transaction reach 5,408,886 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 638,640. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 18, Company’s Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec. sold 5,000 for 95.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 476,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,645 in total.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +7.11 while generating a return on equity of 5.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.64, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.57.

In the same vein, WAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.41, a figure that is expected to reach 1.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, WAB]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.81 million was inferior to the volume of 0.99 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.42% While, its Average True Range was 2.66.