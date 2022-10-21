Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) EPS growth this year is -80.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) started the day on October 20, 2022, with a price increase of 9.60% at $1.37. During the day, the stock rose to $1.38 and sunk to $1.24 before settling in for the price of $1.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UP posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$8.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -80.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $244.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $218.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $360.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6582, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.6251.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2130 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.96, operating margin was -16.40 and Pretax Margin of -16.51.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.50%, in contrast to 57.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 19, this organization’s President sold 21,561 shares at the rate of 1.49, making the entire transaction reach 32,173 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,074,977. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Director bought 250,000 for 2.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 648,825. This particular insider is now the holder of 850,000 in total.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -15.91 while generating a return on equity of -40.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -80.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in the upcoming year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26.

In the same vein, UP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.05 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.1198.