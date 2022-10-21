Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) EPS is poised to hit -0.12 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) open the trading on October 19, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.46% to $2.38. During the day, the stock rose to $2.40 and sunk to $2.30 before settling in for the price of $2.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WKHS posted a 52-week range of $2.11-$7.80.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -546.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $159.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $422.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.29.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Workhorse Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 33.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director bought 12,600 shares at the rate of 3.18, making the entire transaction reach 40,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,508. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 50,000 for 3.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 155,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,955,115 in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -140.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -546.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21.

In the same vein, WKHS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

[Workhorse Group Inc., WKHS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.