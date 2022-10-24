$1.16M in average volume shows that Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) is heading in the right direction

October 21, 2022, Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) trading session started at the price of $17.97, that was 2.79% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.495 and dropped to $17.82 before settling in for the closing price of $17.89. A 52-week range for UMPQ has been $15.77 – $22.06.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 127.70%. With a float of $215.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.03 million.

The firm has a total of 4000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Umpqua Holdings Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Umpqua Holdings Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 87,900. In this transaction Umpqua Bank President of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $17.58, taking the stock ownership to the 211,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Director bought 7,600 for $17.29, making the entire transaction worth $131,376. This insider now owns 70,718 shares in total.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.39) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +32.12 while generating a return on equity of 15.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Umpqua Holdings Corporation, UMPQ], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s (UMPQ) raw stochastic average was set at 66.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.61. The third major resistance level sits at $18.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.37.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) Key Stats

There are 217,051K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.03 billion. As of now, sales total 1,318 M while income totals 420,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 311,540 K while its last quarter net income were 78,590 K.