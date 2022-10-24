10.31% volatility in DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 21, 2022, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) opened at $34.20, higher 6.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.37 and dropped to $34.20 before settling in for the closing price of $33.74. Price fluctuations for DICE have ranged from $12.64 to $45.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -96.20% at the time writing. With a float of $36.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.36 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 61 workers is very important to gauge.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DICE Therapeutics Inc. is 4.12%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 59,860,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,640,000 shares at a rate of $36.50, taking the stock ownership to the 6,848,911 shares.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.54) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 23.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

The latest stats from [DICE Therapeutics Inc., DICE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.07 million was superior to 0.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.40.

During the past 100 days, DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) raw stochastic average was set at 66.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 212.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.28. The third major resistance level sits at $38.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.79.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Key Stats

There are currently 38,211K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,130 K according to its annual income of -48,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -21,522 K.