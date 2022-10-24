10.33% percent quarterly performance for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is not indicative of the underlying story

On October 21, 2022, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) opened at $9.18, higher 0.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.535 and dropped to $9.145 before settling in for the closing price of $9.24. Price fluctuations for EBR have ranged from $5.16 to $9.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -37.20% at the time writing. With a float of $1.29 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

The firm has a total of 12126 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., EBR], we can find that recorded value of 2.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) raw stochastic average was set at 81.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.62. The third major resistance level sits at $9.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.93.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Key Stats

There are currently 1,568,931K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,970 M according to its annual income of 1,046 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,800 M and its income totaled 284,680 K.