11.11% percent quarterly performance for Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is not indicative of the underlying story

On October 21, 2022, Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) opened at $161.31, higher 5.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $169.63 and dropped to $160.87 before settling in for the closing price of $160.80. Price fluctuations for KEYS have ranged from $127.93 to $209.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 11.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.10% at the time writing. With a float of $177.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.09, operating margin of +21.88, and the pretax margin is +20.44.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Keysight Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 1,115,854. In this transaction SVP of this company sold 6,910 shares at a rate of $161.48, taking the stock ownership to the 57,201 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $136.91, making the entire transaction worth $68,455. This insider now owns 3,626 shares in total.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.78) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +18.09 while generating a return on equity of 25.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to 19.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.03, a number that is poised to hit 1.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.02 million, its volume of 0.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.87.

During the past 100 days, Keysight Technologies Inc.’s (KEYS) raw stochastic average was set at 74.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $164.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $156.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $170.36 in the near term. At $172.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $177.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $163.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $158.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $155.86.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Key Stats

There are currently 178,796K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,941 M according to its annual income of 894,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,376 M and its income totaled 338,000 K.