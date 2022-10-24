11.33% percent quarterly performance for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is not indicative of the underlying story

October 21, 2022, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) trading session started at the price of $22.11, that was 6.94% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.68 and dropped to $21.745 before settling in for the closing price of $21.05. A 52-week range for ASB has been $17.45 – $25.78.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 0.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.00%. With a float of $146.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.08 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Associated Banc-Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Associated Banc-Corp is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 83.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 81,407. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $20.35, taking the stock ownership to the 48,326 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $19.85, making the entire transaction worth $19,852. This insider now owns 8,000 shares in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.44) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +32.87 while generating a return on equity of 8.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.35 million, its volume of 1.55 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Associated Banc-Corp’s (ASB) raw stochastic average was set at 92.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.60 in the near term. At $22.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.96.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Key Stats

There are 150,305K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.44 billion. As of now, sales total 1,131 M while income totals 350,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 312,450 K while its last quarter net income were 86,820 K.