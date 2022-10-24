13.90% volatility in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 21, 2022, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) opened at $0.1989, higher 3.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1999 and dropped to $0.1718 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Price fluctuations for ENSC have ranged from $0.19 to $7.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 978.50% at the time writing.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -562.71, and the pretax margin is -825.38.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is 33.90%, while institutional ownership is 14.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 14,216. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 27,000 shares at a rate of $0.53, taking the stock ownership to the 381,851 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 70,000 for $0.49, making the entire transaction worth $34,083. This insider now owns 354,851 shares in total.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -823.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 978.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45

Technical Analysis of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) saw its 5-day average volume 3.13 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s (ENSC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 156.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3182, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9092. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1954 in the near term. At $0.2107, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2225. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1683, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1565. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1412.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Key Stats

There are currently 38,378K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,530 K according to its annual income of -29,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 210 K and its income totaled -7,900 K.