4.06% volatility in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) stock priced at $17.40, up 5.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.18 and dropped to $17.22 before settling in for the closing price of $17.07. ASAI’s price has ranged from $9.73 to $18.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.90%. With a float of $159.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 60000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.53, operating margin of +6.17, and the pretax margin is +4.30.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.84 while generating a return on equity of 77.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.42 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s (ASAI) raw stochastic average was set at 87.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.35 in the near term. At $18.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.63.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.02 billion, the company has a total of 269,667K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,764 M while annual income is 298,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,709 M while its latest quarter income was 65,030 K.