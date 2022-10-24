45.93% volatility in FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) stock priced at $0.6459, up 6.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.769 and dropped to $0.56 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. FNHC’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $2.89 over the past 52 weeks.
It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -4.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.50%. With a float of $14.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.46 million.
The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 341 workers is very important to gauge.
FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Insider Updates
As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of FedNat Holding Company is 19.60%, while institutional ownership is 26.20%.
FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Performance Highlights and Predictions
In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.65 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -41.99 while generating a return on equity of -94.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.
According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -5.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.
FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) Trading Performance Indicators
Here are FedNat Holding Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.32
Technical Analysis of FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)
The latest stats from [FedNat Holding Company, FNHC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 22.08 million was superior to 2.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.
During the past 100 days, FedNat Holding Company’s (FNHC) raw stochastic average was set at 49.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 546.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 339.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3488, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6996. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7237. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8368. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9137. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5337, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4568. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3437.
FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) Key Stats
With a market capitalization of 7.10 million, the company has a total of 17,519K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 245,550 K while annual income is -103,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,235 K while its latest quarter income was -43,914 K.