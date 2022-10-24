$460.23K in average volume shows that Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) stock priced at $53.85, up 12.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.78 and dropped to $53.74 before settling in for the closing price of $53.55. PLL’s price has ranged from $32.08 to $79.99 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $17.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.96 million.

The firm has a total of 28 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Piedmont Lithium Inc. is 3.19%, while institutional ownership is 51.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 350,039. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 6,164 shares at a rate of $56.79, taking the stock ownership to the 120,259 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s EVP and COO sold 4,491 for $66.97, making the entire transaction worth $300,779. This insider now owns 37,957 shares in total.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.57 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Piedmont Lithium Inc., PLL], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.78.

During the past 100 days, Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s (PLL) raw stochastic average was set at 71.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.62. The third major resistance level sits at $66.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.10.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.08 billion, the company has a total of 17,965K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -19,994 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -9,581 K.