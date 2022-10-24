5.78% volatility in Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 21, 2022, Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) opened at $7.15, higher 0.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.24 and dropped to $6.90 before settling in for the closing price of $7.15. Price fluctuations for SUMO have ranged from $6.43 to $17.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.00% at the time writing. With a float of $113.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 943 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.59, operating margin of -46.15, and the pretax margin is -50.16.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sumo Logic Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 72.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 69,685. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 10,044 shares at a rate of $6.94, taking the stock ownership to the 201,821 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 7,316 for $8.80, making the entire transaction worth $64,388. This insider now owns 199,984 shares in total.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -50.95 while generating a return on equity of -29.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)

The latest stats from [Sumo Logic Inc., SUMO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.91 million was inferior to 1.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Sumo Logic Inc.’s (SUMO) raw stochastic average was set at 21.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.29. The third major resistance level sits at $7.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.68.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) Key Stats

There are currently 118,547K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 860.26 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 242,130 K according to its annual income of -123,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 74,110 K and its income totaled -35,880 K.