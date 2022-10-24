6.53% volatility in Geron Corporation (GERN) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 21, 2022, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) opened at $2.30, higher 2.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.34 and dropped to $2.20 before settling in for the closing price of $2.27. Price fluctuations for GERN have ranged from $0.99 to $3.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -25.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.20% at the time writing. With a float of $361.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $403.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 69 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.79, operating margin of -8183.70, and the pretax margin is -8335.39.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Geron Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 52.20%.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -8335.39 while generating a return on equity of -68.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -13.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Geron Corporation (GERN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 717.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Geron Corporation (GERN)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Geron Corporation’s (GERN) raw stochastic average was set at 58.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.31 in the near term. At $2.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.19.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Key Stats

There are currently 377,819K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 932.32 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,390 K according to its annual income of -116,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 70 K and its income totaled -28,120 K.