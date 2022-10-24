7.00% volatility in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) last month: This is a red flag warning

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.66, plunging -5.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.735 and dropped to $5.26 before settling in for the closing price of $5.71. Within the past 52 weeks, LICY’s price has moved between $5.05 and $14.28.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -28.60%. With a float of $136.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 155 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -221.70, operating margin of -431.97, and the pretax margin is -3072.04.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Waste Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 22.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.40%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3072.04 while generating a return on equity of -62.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 17.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 66.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.15 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 9.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.65 in the near term. At $5.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.69.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 983.73 million based on 175,430K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,370 K and income totals -226,560 K. The company made 8,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -20,630 K in sales during its previous quarter.