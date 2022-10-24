7.66% volatility in Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) stock priced at $0.3508, down -3.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3579 and dropped to $0.3202 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. VERB’s price has ranged from $0.29 to $2.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.50%. With a float of $87.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 107 workers is very important to gauge.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Verb Technology Company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

The latest stats from [Verb Technology Company Inc., VERB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.6 million was inferior to 1.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 1.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4771, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7244. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3502. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3720. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3870. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3134, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2984. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2766.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.62 million, the company has a total of 102,431K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,520 K while annual income is -34,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,400 K while its latest quarter income was -6,370 K.