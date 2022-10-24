A major move is in the offing as Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) market cap hits 1.41 billion

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $10.40, up 6.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.00 and dropped to $10.36 before settling in for the closing price of $10.32. Over the past 52 weeks, DVAX has traded in a range of $7.26-$21.39.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 108.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 172.60%. With a float of $126.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.35 million.

The firm has a total of 311 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.28, operating margin of +30.43, and the pretax margin is +17.74.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 44,040,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000,000 shares at a rate of $14.68, taking the stock ownership to the 5,415,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 7,938 for $16.92, making the entire transaction worth $134,277. This insider now owns 35,519 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +16.51 while generating a return on equity of 51.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 172.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dynavax Technologies Corporation, DVAX], we can find that recorded value of 1.42 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 11.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.97. The third major resistance level sits at $11.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.10.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.41 billion has total of 126,474K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 439,440 K in contrast with the sum of 76,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 256,460 K and last quarter income was 128,760 K.