A major move is in the offing as Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) market cap hits 7.79 billion

On October 21, 2022, Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) opened at $45.00, higher 5.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.62 and dropped to $44.93 before settling in for the closing price of $45.00. Price fluctuations for LEGN have ranged from $30.75 to $57.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.20% at the time writing. With a float of $165.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.40 million.

The firm has a total of 1071 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Legend Biotech Corporation is 1.35%, while institutional ownership is 32.20%.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.46) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -430.12 while generating a return on equity of -102.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 66.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Legend Biotech Corporation, LEGN], we can find that recorded value of 0.94 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.94.

During the past 100 days, Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) raw stochastic average was set at 53.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.47. The third major resistance level sits at $52.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.64.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Key Stats

There are currently 164,092K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 92,850 K according to its annual income of -386,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,827 K and its income totaled -41,087 K.