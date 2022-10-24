A major move is in the offing as Upwork Inc. (UPWK) market cap hits 1.68 billion

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock priced at $12.23, down -0.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.595 and dropped to $11.76 before settling in for the closing price of $12.42. UPWK’s price has ranged from $12.21 to $61.90 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 25.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -129.60%. With a float of $119.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 650 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.91, operating margin of -10.63, and the pretax margin is -11.16.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 18, was worth 2,856. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 218 shares at a rate of $13.10, taking the stock ownership to the 6,457 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 18, when Company’s President & CEO sold 1,361 for $13.10, making the entire transaction worth $17,834. This insider now owns 869,476 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11.19 while generating a return on equity of -20.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Upwork Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Looking closely at Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 3.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.40. However, in the short run, Upwork Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.45. Second resistance stands at $12.69. The third major resistance level sits at $13.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.29.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.68 billion, the company has a total of 130,531K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 502,800 K while annual income is -56,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 156,900 K while its latest quarter income was -23,820 K.