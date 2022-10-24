Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) kicked off at the price of $3.77: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $3.58, up 4.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.83 and dropped to $3.58 before settling in for the closing price of $3.61. Over the past 52 weeks, ACTG has traded in a range of $3.30-$6.16.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -10.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.40%. With a float of $36.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 287 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.00, operating margin of +16.52, and the pretax margin is +198.36.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Acacia Research Corporation is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 29,600. In this transaction Chief IP Officer of this company sold 6,283 shares at a rate of $4.71, taking the stock ownership to the 219,684 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17, when Company’s General Counsel bought 11,000 for $5.05, making the entire transaction worth $55,585. This insider now owns 78,500 shares in total.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.99 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.98. This company achieved a net margin of +140.93 while generating a return on equity of 34.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Acacia Research Corporation’s (ACTG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)

Looking closely at Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Acacia Research Corporation’s (ACTG) raw stochastic average was set at 14.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.41. However, in the short run, Acacia Research Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.87. Second resistance stands at $3.96. The third major resistance level sits at $4.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.41.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 146.39 million has total of 38,306K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 88,050 K in contrast with the sum of 149,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,720 K and last quarter income was -61,500 K.