ACAD (ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.) climbed 1.28 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

October 21, 2022, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) trading session started at the price of $15.68, that was 1.28% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.94 and dropped to $15.37 before settling in for the closing price of $15.68. A 52-week range for ACAD has been $12.24 – $28.06.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 94.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 41.60%. With a float of $161.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 540 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15, was worth 20,964. In this transaction President of this company sold 1,326 shares at a rate of $15.81, taking the stock ownership to the 56,831 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15, when Company’s CEO sold 2,804 for $15.81, making the entire transaction worth $44,331. This insider now owns 79,009 shares in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.6) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.88 million, its volume of 1.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) raw stochastic average was set at 42.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.78 in the near term. At $15.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Key Stats

There are 161,843K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.64 billion. As of now, sales total 484,150 K while income totals -167,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 134,560 K while its last quarter net income were -34,010 K.