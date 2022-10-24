ACCD (Accolade Inc.) climbed 5.38 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $10.50, up 5.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.015 and dropped to $10.09 before settling in for the closing price of $10.41. Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has traded in a range of $4.61-$40.96.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -11.90%. With a float of $68.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2350 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.74, operating margin of -50.94, and the pretax margin is -41.53.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Accolade Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 1,246. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 113 shares at a rate of $11.03, taking the stock ownership to the 122,374 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s Chief Innovation Officer sold 78 for $11.03, making the entire transaction worth $860. This insider now owns 129,006 shares in total.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported -$4.92 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.67) by -$4.25. This company achieved a net margin of -39.71 while generating a return on equity of -19.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Accolade Inc.’s (ACCD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accolade Inc. (ACCD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.22 million, its volume of 0.48 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Accolade Inc.’s (ACCD) raw stochastic average was set at 62.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.87 in the near term. At $11.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.63.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 825.38 million has total of 71,939K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 310,020 K in contrast with the sum of -123,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 87,640 K and last quarter income was -46,520 K.