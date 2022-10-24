Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) volume exceeds 0.88 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.87, soaring 7.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.0551 and dropped to $1.84 before settling in for the closing price of $1.89. Within the past 52 weeks, ARAY’s price has moved between $1.70 and $5.93.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 2.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.30%. With a float of $91.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.04 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1044 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.21, operating margin of +1.90, and the pretax margin is -0.47.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Accuray Incorporated is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 68.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 18,879. In this transaction SVP, General Counsel of this company sold 8,995 shares at a rate of $2.10, taking the stock ownership to the 259,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s SVP, Chief Admin Officer sold 5,843 for $2.10, making the entire transaction worth $12,263. This insider now owns 219,251 shares in total.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1.24 while generating a return on equity of -8.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

The latest stats from [Accuray Incorporated, ARAY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.28 million was inferior to 0.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Accuray Incorporated’s (ARAY) raw stochastic average was set at 14.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.06. The third major resistance level sits at $2.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.67.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 202.13 million based on 93,580K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 429,910 K and income totals -5,350 K. The company made 110,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.