AGCO Corporation (AGCO) average volume reaches $573.96K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $110.26, soaring 4.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.87 and dropped to $109.88 before settling in for the closing price of $110.53. Within the past 52 weeks, AGCO’s price has moved between $88.55 and $144.82.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 8.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 109.70%. With a float of $61.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.52, operating margin of +9.10, and the pretax margin is +8.48.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AGCO Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 750,540. In this transaction SVP, Customer Experience of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $107.22, taking the stock ownership to the 48,026 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 939 for $105.50, making the entire transaction worth $99,064. This insider now owns 1,491 shares in total.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.11) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +8.05 while generating a return on equity of 28.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.04% during the next five years compared to 43.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) Trading Performance Indicators

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.54, a number that is poised to hit 3.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

Looking closely at AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.25.

During the past 100 days, AGCO Corporation’s (AGCO) raw stochastic average was set at 56.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.36. However, in the short run, AGCO Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $115.57. Second resistance stands at $117.15. The third major resistance level sits at $119.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $106.73.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.97 billion based on 74,598K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,138 M and income totals 897,000 K. The company made 2,945 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 177,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.