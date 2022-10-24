Agenus Inc. (AGEN) average volume reaches $4.47M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $2.53, up 3.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.69 and dropped to $2.455 before settling in for the closing price of $2.54. Over the past 52 weeks, AGEN has traded in a range of $1.25-$5.18.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 67.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.00%. With a float of $255.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.03 million.

The firm has a total of 441 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Agenus Inc. is 9.64%, while institutional ownership is 53.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 118,346. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 38,679 shares at a rate of $3.06, taking the stock ownership to the 61,321 shares.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agenus Inc.’s (AGEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Agenus Inc., AGEN], we can find that recorded value of 3.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Agenus Inc.’s (AGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 71.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.79. The third major resistance level sits at $2.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.31.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 790.50 million has total of 283,163K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 295,670 K in contrast with the sum of -23,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20,930 K and last quarter income was -46,430 K.