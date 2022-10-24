Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) volume exceeds 79.07 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $0.5412, up 58.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.676 and dropped to $0.4725 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Over the past 52 weeks, CYTO has traded in a range of $0.23-$3.33.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.70%. With a float of $13.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3526.86, operating margin of -25094.04, and the pretax margin is -27188.48.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is 10.04%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -27222.33 while generating a return on equity of -115.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s (CYTO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 115.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30

Technical Analysis of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)

Looking closely at Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO), its last 5-days average volume was 11.95 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s (CYTO) raw stochastic average was set at 55.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 201.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3530, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7524. However, in the short run, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6466. Second resistance stands at $0.7580. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8451. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4481, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3610. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2496.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.40 million has total of 14,964K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 70 K in contrast with the sum of -19,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -3,691 K.