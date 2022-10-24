American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 5,011 M

October 21, 2022, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) trading session started at the price of $10.01, that was 4.33% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.39 and dropped to $9.845 before settling in for the closing price of $9.94. A 52-week range for AEO has been $9.46 – $29.19.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 6.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 261.60%. With a float of $175.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.51, operating margin of +12.12, and the pretax margin is +11.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 100.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22, was worth 5,207. In this transaction Director of this company bought 432 shares at a rate of $12.06, taking the stock ownership to the 32,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $11.89, making the entire transaction worth $5,948. This insider now owns 28,920 shares in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.25) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +8.37 while generating a return on equity of 33.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

The latest stats from [American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AEO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.99 million was inferior to 6.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s (AEO) raw stochastic average was set at 14.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.43. The third major resistance level sits at $10.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.61.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Key Stats

There are 187,334K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.99 billion. As of now, sales total 5,011 M while income totals 419,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,198 M while its last quarter net income were -42,470 K.