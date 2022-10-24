American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is -43.64% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.294, plunging -6.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2999 and dropped to $0.265 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Within the past 52 weeks, AREB’s price has moved between $0.23 and $7.42.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.10%. With a float of $4.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.74 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.33, operating margin of -335.56, and the pretax margin is -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Footwear & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 11.28%, while institutional ownership is 2.00%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

The latest stats from [American Rebel Holdings Inc., AREB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.8 million was superior to 1.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 3.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 209.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 175.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4729, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5084. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2889. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3069. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3188. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2590, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2471. The third support level lies at $0.2291 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.57 million based on 5,251K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 990 K and income totals -6,100 K. The company made 340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.