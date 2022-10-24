AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) last year’s performance of 20.39% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $142.47, soaring 3.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $148.39 and dropped to $142.47 before settling in for the closing price of $142.77. Within the past 52 weeks, ABC’s price has moved between $113.68 and $167.19.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 7.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 144.40%. With a float of $153.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 38000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.93, operating margin of +1.25, and the pretax margin is +1.04.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Distribution industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AmerisourceBergen Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 11, was worth 1,626,946. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company sold 11,480 shares at a rate of $141.72, taking the stock ownership to the 205,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 11,480 for $142.40, making the entire transaction worth $1,634,752. This insider now owns 205,178 shares in total.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.93) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +0.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 144.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.98% during the next five years compared to 3.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Trading Performance Indicators

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.71, a number that is poised to hit 2.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

Looking closely at AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.74 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.36.

During the past 100 days, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (ABC) raw stochastic average was set at 48.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $143.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $145.87. However, in the short run, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $146.97. Second resistance stands at $148.35. The third major resistance level sits at $150.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $143.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $141.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $139.71.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 30.93 billion based on 207,258K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 213,989 M and income totals 1,540 M. The company made 60,065 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 406,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.