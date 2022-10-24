AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) with a beta value of 0.27 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

October 21, 2022, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) trading session started at the price of $107.54, that was 7.10% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.65 and dropped to $105.5613 before settling in for the closing price of $107.27. A 52-week range for AMN has been $82.75 – $129.12.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 359.90%. With a float of $42.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.50 million.

The firm has a total of 3800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.33, operating margin of +12.00, and the pretax margin is +11.14.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 677,880. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 6,330 shares at a rate of $107.09, taking the stock ownership to the 18,267 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Chief Information and Digital sold 1,400 for $97.53, making the entire transaction worth $136,536. This insider now owns 13,345 shares in total.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.2) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +8.22 while generating a return on equity of 33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 359.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.35% during the next five years compared to 26.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.81, a number that is poised to hit 2.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AMN Healthcare Services Inc., AMN], we can find that recorded value of 0.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.73.

During the past 100 days, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s (AMN) raw stochastic average was set at 64.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $118.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $122.51. The third major resistance level sits at $128.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $97.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Key Stats

There are 43,273K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.07 billion. As of now, sales total 3,984 M while income totals 327,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,427 M while its last quarter net income were 123,800 K.