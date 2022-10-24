AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) is 12.40% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

October 21, 2022, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) trading session started at the price of $0.2459, that was -7.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.25 and dropped to $0.221 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. A 52-week range for ANPC has been $0.13 – $2.91.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -21.30%. With a float of $19.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.22 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 89 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.13, operating margin of -589.60, and the pretax margin is -674.96.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is 12.09%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -659.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00 and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

The latest stats from [AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., ANPC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.21 million was superior to 1.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 153.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2010, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4215. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2442. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2616. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2732. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2152, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2036. The third support level lies at $0.1862 if the price breaches the second support level.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Key Stats

There are 19,378K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.48 million. As of now, sales total 2,820 K while income totals -18,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,968 K while its last quarter net income were -14,639 K.