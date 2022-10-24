Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 39.04% last month.

On October 21, 2022, Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) opened at $25.80,. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.83 and dropped to $25.74 before settling in for the closing price of $25.82. Price fluctuations for LFG have ranged from $12.59 to $26.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 87.50% at the time writing. With a float of $76.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.52 million.

In an organization with 292 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.95, operating margin of -37.88, and the pretax margin is -40.09.

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25, was worth 254,622,637. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,942,643 shares at a rate of $17.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Director sold 14,942,643 for $17.04, making the entire transaction worth $254,622,637. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -6.68 while generating a return on equity of -38.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.43 million. That was better than the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Archaea Energy Inc.’s (LFG) raw stochastic average was set at 97.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 185.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.83. However, in the short run, Archaea Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.83. Second resistance stands at $25.87. The third major resistance level sits at $25.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.71. The third support level lies at $25.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) Key Stats

There are currently 119,678K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 77,130 K according to its annual income of -23,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 77,220 K and its income totaled 21,950 K.