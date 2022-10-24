Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) 20 Days SMA touches -2.27%: The odds favor the bear

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $7.24, down -2.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.32 and dropped to $7.01 before settling in for the closing price of $7.31. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCO has traded in a range of $4.33-$8.44.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -1.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 130.00%. With a float of $124.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 81256 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 41.40%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.56% during the next five years compared to -9.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s (ARCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.97 million, its volume of 0.43 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s (ARCO) raw stochastic average was set at 43.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.28 in the near term. At $7.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.66.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.55 billion has total of 210,478K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,660 M in contrast with the sum of 45,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 887,900 K and last quarter income was 14,480 K.