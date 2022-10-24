ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

October 21, 2022, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) trading session started at the price of $4.76, that was 0.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.825 and dropped to $4.67 before settling in for the closing price of $4.76. A 52-week range for ARR has been $4.38 – $10.93.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -2.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 101.40%. With a float of $131.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.59 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.26) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of 1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.15 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 10.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.52. However, in the short run, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.83. Second resistance stands at $4.90. The third major resistance level sits at $4.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.53.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

There are 114,635K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 670.41 million. As of now, sales total 80,790 K while income totals 15,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 48,080 K while its last quarter net income were -58,590 K.