Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On October 21, 2022, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) opened at $1.10, higher 0.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.11 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. Price fluctuations for ACB have ranged from $0.98 to $8.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 65.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -95.30% at the time writing. With a float of $283.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $300.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1338 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -73.36, operating margin of -157.48, and the pretax margin is -285.13.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 23.72%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$3.45. This company achieved a net margin of -282.16 while generating a return on equity of -33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) saw its 5-day average volume 9.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 12.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3808, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5598. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1200 in the near term. At $1.1400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1750. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0650, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0300. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0100.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

There are currently 300,391K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 477.54 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 174,880 K according to its annual income of -1,357 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 39,230 K and its income totaled -489,100 K.