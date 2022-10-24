Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) volume exceeds 1.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $44.17, plunging -6.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.68 and dropped to $40.98 before settling in for the closing price of $44.21. Within the past 52 weeks, AXSM’s price has moved between $20.63 and $71.98.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.30%. With a float of $32.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.08 million.

In an organization with 108 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 19.89%, while institutional ownership is 55.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19, was worth 147,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,950 shares at a rate of $37.30, taking the stock ownership to the 120,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 428 for $34.97, making the entire transaction worth $14,968. This insider now owns 201 shares in total.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -201.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 182.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.92, a number that is poised to hit -1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.02 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.08.

During the past 100 days, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) raw stochastic average was set at 42.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.28. However, in the short run, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.94. Second resistance stands at $45.56. The third major resistance level sits at $46.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.92.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.61 billion based on 38,914K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -130,400 K. The company made 8,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -41,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.