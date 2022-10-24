Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) soared 6.19 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On October 21, 2022, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) opened at $2.08, higher 6.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.24 and dropped to $2.02 before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. Price fluctuations for BKKT have ranged from $1.98 to $50.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.30% at the time writing. With a float of $58.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 579 employees.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 19.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 43,680. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 8,320,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 14,115 for $10.14, making the entire transaction worth $143,126. This insider now owns 8,963,551 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -464.57 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.18 in the near term. At $2.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.95.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

There are currently 263,732K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 607.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 39,440 K according to its annual income of -183,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,570 K and its income totaled -3,900 K.