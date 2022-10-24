BBAR (Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.) climbed 4.58 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On October 21, 2022, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) opened at $3.01, higher 4.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.13 and dropped to $3.00 before settling in for the closing price of $2.99. Price fluctuations for BBAR have ranged from $1.96 to $4.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 56.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.10% at the time writing. With a float of $69.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.24 million.

The firm has a total of 6242 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is 76.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.22 while generating a return on equity of 16.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.93% during the next five years compared to 38.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Banco BBVA Argentina S.A., BBAR], we can find that recorded value of 0.42 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s (BBAR) raw stochastic average was set at 73.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.16. The third major resistance level sits at $3.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.93.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Key Stats

There are currently 204,237K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,545 M according to its annual income of 98,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 745,460 K and its income totaled 136,120 K.