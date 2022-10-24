Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 22.60% last month.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.95, soaring 15.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.3379 and dropped to $0.95 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. Within the past 52 weeks, BTCY’s price has moved between $0.75 and $5.30.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -51.60%. With a float of $39.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.74, operating margin of -228.40, and the pretax margin is -380.78.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Biotricity Inc. is 18.53%, while institutional ownership is 5.20%.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -380.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Biotricity Inc. (BTCY)

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.03 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Biotricity Inc.’s (BTCY) raw stochastic average was set at 40.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 137.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9980, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7311. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3623 in the near term. At $1.4962, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7023. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0223, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8162. The third support level lies at $0.6823 if the price breaches the second support level.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 53.93 million based on 51,898K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,650 K and income totals -29,130 K. The company made 2,060 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.