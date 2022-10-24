Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) 20 Days SMA touches 2.37%: The odds favor the bear

On October 21, 2022, Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) opened at $116.10, higher 3.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $120.94 and dropped to $114.958 before settling in for the closing price of $115.56. Price fluctuations for BURL have ranged from $106.47 to $304.17 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 10.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 282.80% at the time writing. With a float of $65.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14803 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.93, operating margin of +8.35, and the pretax margin is +5.86.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.65) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +4.39 while generating a return on equity of 66.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 282.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.30% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)

Looking closely at Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.12.

During the past 100 days, Burlington Stores Inc.’s (BURL) raw stochastic average was set at 15.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $134.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $175.20. However, in the short run, Burlington Stores Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $120.04. Second resistance stands at $122.08. The third major resistance level sits at $124.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $110.89.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Key Stats

There are currently 65,546K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,322 M according to its annual income of 408,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,988 M and its income totaled 11,970 K.