Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -11.22% last month.

On October 21, 2022, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) opened at $4.28, higher 3.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.465 and dropped to $4.17 before settling in for the closing price of $4.26. Price fluctuations for BFLY have ranged from $2.31 to $10.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 92.80% at the time writing. With a float of $144.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 463 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.77, operating margin of -299.42, and the pretax margin is -51.61.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Butterfly Network Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 22,740. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 4,776 shares at a rate of $4.76, taking the stock ownership to the 457,022 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer sold 20,139 for $5.49, making the entire transaction worth $110,630. This insider now owns 656,793 shares in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.25) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -51.80 while generating a return on equity of -9.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

The latest stats from [Butterfly Network Inc., BFLY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.32 million was inferior to 2.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 24.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.46. The third major resistance level sits at $4.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.10. The third support level lies at $4.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Key Stats

There are currently 199,543K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 943.94 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 62,570 K according to its annual income of -32,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,220 K and its income totaled -35,800 K.