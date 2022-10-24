Can Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s (CBD) hike of 12.36% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On October 21, 2022, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) opened at $3.76, higher 6.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.13 and dropped to $3.755 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. Price fluctuations for CBD have ranged from $2.73 to $5.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 4.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -26.30% at the time writing. With a float of $159.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 110000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.82, operating margin of +3.31, and the pretax margin is +0.81.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Department Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is 57.40%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +1.57 while generating a return on equity of 5.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s (CBD) raw stochastic average was set at 75.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.08 in the near term. At $4.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.67. The third support level lies at $3.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Key Stats

There are currently 269,455K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,504 M according to its annual income of 148,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,056 M and its income totaled -35,150 K.