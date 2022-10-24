Can Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) hike of 2.42% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) kicked off on October 21, 2022, at the price of $5.00, up 0.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.1085 and dropped to $4.86 before settling in for the closing price of $5.03. Over the past 52 weeks, JMIA has traded in a range of $4.47-$20.64.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.40%. With a float of $99.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4484 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

The latest stats from [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.65 million was inferior to 4.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.22. The third major resistance level sits at $5.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.78. The third support level lies at $4.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 506.38 million has total of 99,877K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 177,930 K in contrast with the sum of -226,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 57,320 K and last quarter income was -68,970 K.