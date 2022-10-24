Can Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) hike of 9.39% in a week be considered a lucky break?

October 21, 2022, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) trading session started at the price of $0.1283, that was -3.92% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1321 and dropped to $0.1112 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. A 52-week range for TUEM has been $0.09 – $2.94.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -5.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 60.00%. With a float of $79.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1601 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.82, operating margin of -5.52, and the pretax margin is +0.47.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tuesday Morning Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Tuesday Morning Corporation is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 42.10%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.41 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

The latest stats from [Tuesday Morning Corporation, TUEM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.02 million was superior to 1.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) raw stochastic average was set at 5.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 163.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 193.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2172, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7746. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1292. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1329. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1374. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1210, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1165. The third support level lies at $0.1128 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Key Stats

There are 176,164K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.86 million. As of now, sales total 749,810 K while income totals -59,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 161,930 K while its last quarter net income were -28,140 K.