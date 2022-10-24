Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is -25.58% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) stock priced at $2.36, up 0.84% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.40 and dropped to $2.26 before settling in for the closing price of $2.37. CGC’s price has ranged from $2.13 to $15.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -581.70%. With a float of $267.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $479.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3151 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.66, operating margin of -111.20, and the pretax margin is -63.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 35.79%, while institutional ownership is 12.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 5,085. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,021 shares at a rate of $4.98, taking the stock ownership to the 5,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 281 for $4.98, making the entire transaction worth $1,399. This insider now owns 18,188 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -58.08 while generating a return on equity of -8.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -581.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Canopy Growth Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) saw its 5-day average volume 9.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 9.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 173.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 129.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.41 in the near term. At $2.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. The third support level lies at $2.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.15 billion, the company has a total of 480,253K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 415,120 K while annual income is -241,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 86,230 K while its latest quarter income was -1,631 M.