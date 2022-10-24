Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) soared 1.52 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On October 21, 2022, Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) opened at $97.89, higher 1.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.15 and dropped to $97.14 before settling in for the closing price of $97.75. Price fluctuations for CINF have ranged from $88.66 to $143.22 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 12.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 141.80% at the time writing. With a float of $156.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.60 million.

In an organization with 5166 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cincinnati Financial Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 54,669. In this transaction Director of this company bought 565 shares at a rate of $96.76, taking the stock ownership to the 7,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Director bought 1,030 for $96.33, making the entire transaction worth $99,220. This insider now owns 5,740 shares in total.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.06) by -$0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +30.59 while generating a return on equity of 24.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.40% during the next five years compared to 38.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.81.

During the past 100 days, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (CINF) raw stochastic average was set at 26.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $116.04. However, in the short run, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $99.84. Second resistance stands at $100.64. The third major resistance level sits at $101.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $95.66.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) Key Stats

There are currently 159,199K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,630 M according to its annual income of 2,946 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 820,000 K and its income totaled -808,000 K.