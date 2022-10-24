Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) last year’s performance of -43.59% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) on October 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $30.31, soaring 0.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.745 and dropped to $30.05 before settling in for the closing price of $30.46. Within the past 52 weeks, CMCSA’s price has moved between $28.39 and $54.74.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 7.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.50%. With a float of $4.37 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.46 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 189000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.10, operating margin of +17.89, and the pretax margin is +16.41.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Comcast Corporation is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 397,340. In this transaction EVP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 8,929 shares at a rate of $44.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,817 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11, when Company’s CEO – Comcast Cable sold 65,410 for $45.69, making the entire transaction worth $2,988,452. This insider now owns 597,425 shares in total.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.91) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +12.17 while generating a return on equity of 15.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.92% during the next five years compared to 11.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 24.4 million, its volume of 24.64 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Comcast Corporation’s (CMCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.55 in the near term. At $30.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.27.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 135.32 billion based on 4,413,238K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 116,385 M and income totals 14,158 M. The company made 30,016 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,396 M in sales during its previous quarter.