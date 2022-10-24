Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) last year’s performance of 25.49% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on October 21, 2022, with Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) stock priced at $2.20. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.29 and dropped to $2.175 before settling in for the closing price of $2.20. CIG’s price has ranged from $1.60 to $2.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.80%. With a float of $1.76 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.20 billion.

The firm has a total of 5025 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.68, operating margin of +17.42, and the pretax margin is +13.42.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 21.60%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.15 while generating a return on equity of 20.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26 and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, CIG], we can find that recorded value of 15.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s (CIG) raw stochastic average was set at 47.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.27. The third major resistance level sits at $2.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.13.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.85 billion, the company has a total of 2,201,371K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,235 M while annual income is 695,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 366,000 K while its latest quarter income was -1,405 M.